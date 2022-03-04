Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.