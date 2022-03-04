Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 328,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

