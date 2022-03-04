FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FIGS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.15.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. FIGS has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $27,071,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $13,716,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,847,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

