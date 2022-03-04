Financial Contrast: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) vs. Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Antares Pharma and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.32 $56.20 million $0.38 10.00 Avinger $8.76 million 3.05 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -1.17

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 36.23% 14.44% 8.70% Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Antares Pharma and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 703.57%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Avinger on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.