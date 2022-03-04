Financial Survey: Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) versus Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amplitude alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amplitude and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ceridian HCM 2 4 5 0 2.27

Amplitude currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.37%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $101.90, suggesting a potential upside of 46.60%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplitude and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million 7.13 -$74.98 million N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $1.02 billion 10.27 -$75.40 million ($0.50) -139.02

Amplitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude N/A N/A N/A Ceridian HCM -7.36% -2.73% -0.78%

Summary

Amplitude beats Ceridian HCM on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.