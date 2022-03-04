Financial Survey: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) versus Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 2.88 $147.37 million $2.34 13.52 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trustmark and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 21.80% 8.89% 0.91% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Trustmark pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Trustmark beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

