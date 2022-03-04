Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.87

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.87 and traded as high as C$38.42. Finning International shares last traded at C$38.08, with a volume of 276,578 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.30.

Get Finning International alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.