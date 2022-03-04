FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,816 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $3.79 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FINV shares. UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

