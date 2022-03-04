First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 229.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after buying an additional 181,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 128.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,388.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.40 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.