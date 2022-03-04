First Hawaiian Bank Has $15.73 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $51.97 on Friday, hitting $2,906.00. 220,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,125.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,312.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

