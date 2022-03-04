First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $464.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

