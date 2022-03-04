First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 102,318 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 86,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,260,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,364,564. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

