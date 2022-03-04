First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $42,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,580,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.82 on Friday, hitting $476.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $438.81 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

