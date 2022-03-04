First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 982 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $113.11 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.95 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.