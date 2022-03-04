First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $133.97 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.28. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.