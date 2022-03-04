First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

