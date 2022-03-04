First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 210.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total value of $896,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $2,720,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,466 shares of company stock valued at $113,127,944. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $148.46 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,120.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

