First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,145,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

