First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,527 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

