First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives $23.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.42.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI remained flat at $$21.51 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,974. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,415,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 849.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,611,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,321,000 after buying an additional 9,493,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after buying an additional 595,399 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,688,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,541,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,991,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.