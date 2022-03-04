First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First National Financial stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 1,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

