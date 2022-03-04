First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.94. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

