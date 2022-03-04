First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

First Solar stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in First Solar by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

