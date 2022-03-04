First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.62, but opened at $66.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. First Solar shares last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 79,175 shares changing hands.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Solar by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 247.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

