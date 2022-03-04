First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Up 4.8%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.60. 58,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,712,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

