First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 69.9% in February

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSE:FPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 136,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,332. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

