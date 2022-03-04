FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

