Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 300,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 716,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 39.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28.

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

