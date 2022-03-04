Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

Five9 stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. 1,859,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,138. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,424 shares of company stock worth $2,126,054. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after buying an additional 197,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

