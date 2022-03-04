Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

