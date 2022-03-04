FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,244 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.38% of FLEX LNG worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 241,953 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $21.64 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.18.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

