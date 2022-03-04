FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 3,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 493,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

