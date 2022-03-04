Flixxo (FLIXX) Market Cap Reaches $653,085.13

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $653,085.13 and approximately $79.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Flixxo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

