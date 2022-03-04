Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after buying an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 69,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

