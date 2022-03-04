Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.24

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 7461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $17,835,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

