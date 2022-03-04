Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fluor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $22.97 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.81.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

