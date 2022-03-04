Fluor (FLR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fluor (NYSE: FLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Fluor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/23/2022 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluor shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company is gaining from its "Building a Better Future" initiative — which aims at enhancing markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline as well as high-performing business culture. The company made significant progress toward strategic goals that comprise the reduction of outstanding debt by 30% and identified ways for more than $150 million in annual cost savings. Prospects look good, given cost-plus projects in backlog and decarbonization/energy transition projects. Fluor's upbeat view for 2021 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”

Shares of FLR stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.81. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,158 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,546,000 after acquiring an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

