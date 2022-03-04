Fluor (FLR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fluor (NYSE: FLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/3/2022 – Fluor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/23/2022 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 2/23/2022 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/15/2022 – Fluor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluor shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company is gaining from its "Building a Better Future" initiative — which aims at enhancing markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline as well as high-performing business culture. The company made significant progress toward strategic goals that comprise the reduction of outstanding debt by 30% and identified ways for more than $150 million in annual cost savings. Prospects look good, given cost-plus projects in backlog and decarbonization/energy transition projects. Fluor's upbeat view for 2021 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”
Shares of FLR stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.81. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
