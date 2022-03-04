Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLR. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.
Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 20,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,648. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Fluor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
