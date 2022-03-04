Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLR. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 20,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,648. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Fluor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

