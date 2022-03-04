Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £163.50 by UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £163.50 ($219.37) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($228.10) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £153.66 ($206.17).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,500 ($114.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.93 billion and a PE ratio of -207.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £124.30. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 8,214 ($110.21) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($264.07).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

