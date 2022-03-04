Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

