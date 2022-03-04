ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.