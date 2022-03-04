FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) to report sales of $194.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FormFactor by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.38.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.