Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FOJCY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($33.71) to €24.00 ($26.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 6,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

