Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.65 Million

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $432.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. Forward Air reported sales of $362.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,513,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Forward Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $104.15 on Friday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.