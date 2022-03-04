Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.