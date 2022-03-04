Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.21

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 156726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($47.53) to €34.50 ($38.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($105.62) to €87.00 ($97.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

