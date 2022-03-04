Freshpet, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $186.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Freshpet by 42.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freshpet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

