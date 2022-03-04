frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

