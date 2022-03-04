Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

