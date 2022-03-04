Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FYBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.74 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
